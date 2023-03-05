Home States Odisha

Forest fire spreads to 76 spots in Baripada division in Odisha

Published: 05th March 2023 07:30 AM

BARIPADA: The wildfire in reserve forest divisions under Baripada territorial, Rairangpur, Karanjia, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) north and STR south has spread to 76 places in the last couple of days while locals claim the number to be around 90 to 91 spots.

However, even as the department is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire, residents in the locality claim it to be man-made.  They alleged forests are deliberately being set on fire as revenge against the officials, while many blame it as an act by poachers to aid their hunting activities.

Sources said many poachers have been arrested in the last three years for deliberately causing forest fires and country made guns, nets and other items seized from their possession.

Contacted, deputy director (DD) of STR South Samrat Gowda on Saturday said at least 15 fire points were identified in Similipal and its peripheral areas under the south jurisdiction and fire personnel deployed in those areas to control further spread.

Meanwhile, DD of STR North, Saikiran, informed as many as 61 fire points were identified under the north jurisdiction and the security and protection personnel have been stationed in those sites. “Besides, air blowers have been provided to prevent further spread of the fire. Fire lines have also been detected to help. The situation is now under control,” he added.

