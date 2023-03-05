Home States Odisha

Mines additional director held for corruption in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Saturday arrested the additional director of the Directorate of Mines in Bhubaneswar, Umesh Chandra Jena, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, which is 368 per cent of his known sources of income.

Jena was found in possession of Rs 1.64 crore cash, a multi-storeyed building in capital city, three buildings and five plots in Keonjhar, 650 gram gold ornaments, two four-wheelers, among other assets.
“Jena was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily and a case was registered against him. He was arrested and further investigation is continuing,” said a Vigilance officer.

On receiving allegations against Jena of amassing disproportionate assets, the anti-corruption agency’s officers carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to him at 13 places in Khurda and Keonjhar districts on Friday.

