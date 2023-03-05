Home States Odisha

Monkey mourns death of woman who fed her in Odisha

Locals said Manju used to feed monkeys that visited her house daily. Probably, this monkey knew that the bond has broken, they said.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Monkey photo used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: If the love and understanding between humans and their animal friends have been unique, their separation has been equally painful. Like the incident on Saturday when a monkey kept mourning the death of a woman near her body for hours.

Sources said, Manju Das, a 47-year-old woman in Nuagaon village within Abhyachandpur police limits complained of chest pain and was rushed to Balitutha primary health centre by her family. Unfortunately, the doctors declared her brought dead. Manju’s body was brought back to the village. While arrangements were being made by her son to cremate her, the monkey came down from a tree and sat near the body for four hours, as if mourning Manju’s death with her family.

A local, Arun Kumar Parida said the monkey kept sobbing while holding Manju’s lifeless body. Some women patted the monkey’s head to console it. Locals said Manju used to feed monkeys that visited her house daily. Probably, this monkey knew that the bond has broken, they said. Manju used to feed other animals too even though she had a modest means of livelihood. Sarpanch of Nuagaon panchayat Suchitra Mantry said some relationships are special and cannot be described in words. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monkey mourns death of woman Odisha
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp