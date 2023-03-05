Nine startups in Odisha get Rs 1.21 crore grant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Startup Odisha task force has approved grants worth Rs 1.21 crore to nine startups in the state. While six startups were approved under product development and marketing assistance (PDMA), three were provided need-based assistance.

The task force chaired by principal secretary of MSME department Saswat Mishra approved the grants at a meeting held at O-Hub here recently. The total grant sanctioned under PDMA amounts to Rs 68 lakh and Rs 53.3 lakh under NBA.

The startups in e-mobility, biotechnology, robotics, clean technology, dairy farming, healthcare services, and some other sectors have been approved for grants. The startups are from Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts.

Besides the monthly allowances, Startup Odisha also gives PDMA and NBA to various startups, subject to fulfillment of terms and conditions on the parameters laid down in the Odisha Startup Policy-2016.

AIC STPINEXT Initiatives, which is an STPI- Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar was approved for due recognition as an incubator of Startup Odisha. With this, the strength of incubators recognised by Startup Odisha rises to 27, which included the O-Hub.

Mishra said growing strength to strength, Startup Odisha is pacing to achieve the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to have 5,000 startups by 2025 and be among the top three startup ecosystems in the nation. Already over 1,500 strong startups across various industries and sectors have been set up and they are adding to Odisha’s growth trajectory, he said.

Among others, Startup Odisha executive chairman Omkar Rai was present.

BHUBANESWAR: The Startup Odisha task force has approved grants worth Rs 1.21 crore to nine startups in the state. While six startups were approved under product development and marketing assistance (PDMA), three were provided need-based assistance. The task force chaired by principal secretary of MSME department Saswat Mishra approved the grants at a meeting held at O-Hub here recently. The total grant sanctioned under PDMA amounts to Rs 68 lakh and Rs 53.3 lakh under NBA. The startups in e-mobility, biotechnology, robotics, clean technology, dairy farming, healthcare services, and some other sectors have been approved for grants. The startups are from Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides the monthly allowances, Startup Odisha also gives PDMA and NBA to various startups, subject to fulfillment of terms and conditions on the parameters laid down in the Odisha Startup Policy-2016. AIC STPINEXT Initiatives, which is an STPI- Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar was approved for due recognition as an incubator of Startup Odisha. With this, the strength of incubators recognised by Startup Odisha rises to 27, which included the O-Hub. Mishra said growing strength to strength, Startup Odisha is pacing to achieve the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to have 5,000 startups by 2025 and be among the top three startup ecosystems in the nation. Already over 1,500 strong startups across various industries and sectors have been set up and they are adding to Odisha’s growth trajectory, he said. Among others, Startup Odisha executive chairman Omkar Rai was present.