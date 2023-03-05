Odisha government on a mission to provide global standard education: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is on a mission to provide education of global standard to the students of Odisha with the provision of all modern facilities.Inaugurating the Utkal Gourav International School at Berunapadi in Keonjhar district virtually, the chief minister said, “We have transformed more than 4,000 schools with smart classrooms, modern libraries, laboratories, facilities for sports, and about 3,000 schools are in progress under 5T school transformation.”

Under the Mo School programme, the CM said the state government is connecting former students to their alma maters, where they are contributing to the growth of education in their schools. “The objective is to involve an entire society in our education, our development process. As a society, we all must take responsibility and grow together,” he said.

Congratulating the founders and mentors for leading an initiative to transform education, he said that it is a system of education that aims at physical, mental and spiritual well-being of our future generation. He exhorted all to come together to create a model world civilisation where each child from the villages and cities in India would be able to develop material efficiency along with spiritual magnificence.

Founded by Pradeep Sethi and mentored by Salil Chaturvedi, the school is built on the philosophy of Swami Yogananda that aims at intellectual and spiritual education combined to promote a harmonious life.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash explained the success of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas in promoting quality education among rural children. He said that 25,000 children from villages are studying in 314 Adarsh Vidyalayas.

Chaturvedi, who hails from Mumbai, said that education is nothing but service to mankind and the objective is to create a culture of infinite learning through education.

