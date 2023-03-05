Single window clears 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827 crore in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Saturday approved 25 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,827.27 crore with expected employment generation for over 25,000 people.

PK Jena

The authority meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena also recommended three large projects with investment intent of about Rs 28,000 crore and employment opportunities for around 19,000 people to the high-level clearance authority (HLCA).Out of the multiple investment intents garnered during the Make-in-Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022, 16 projects were put up for approval in the meeting.

These projects spanning across sectors like infrastructure, food processing, tourism, IT infrastructure, IT and ESDM, pharmaceutical, plastic, chemical and petrochemical, steel and downstream, textile and apparel are proposed to be set up in the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Bhadrak.

The SLSWCA approved eight projects in steel segment including three projects in the steel downstream and two projects in the steel, ferro alloys segment. While three of the units are to come up at Kalinga Nagar, the rest of them will be set up at Mandiakudar, Bonai and Lathikata of Sundargarh district, and Rairangpur and Jamda block of Mayurbhanj district.

The eight projects will attract investment of Rs 2418.49 crore and are estimated to provide employment opportunities to over 3,000 people in the state. Three projects in the plastic sector by Shri Maa Packaging Ltd, Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Cool Caps Industries Ltd with a total investment of Rs 392.10 crore have been proposed to be set up at Malipada in Khurda district.

In the IT and ESDM segment, the panel approved two projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 203.71 crore. While D N Homes Pvt Ltd will come up with its data centre facility and IT infrastructure with modern amenities at Info Valley-II, NMDC Data Center Pvt Ltd will set up its facility which will offer co-location managed cloud hosting services at EMC Park (Info valley).In the IT & ESDM/ green energy equipment sector Ampin Solar Private Limited got approval to set up its manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules at EMC Park (Info valley).

