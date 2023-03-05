Home States Odisha

Single window clears 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827 crore in Odisha

The SLSWCA approved eight projects in steel segment including three projects in the steel downstream and two projects in the steel, ferro alloys segment.

Published: 05th March 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Saturday approved 25 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,827.27 crore with expected employment generation for over 25,000 people.

PK Jena

The authority meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena also recommended three large projects with investment intent of about Rs 28,000 crore and employment opportunities for around 19,000 people to the high-level clearance authority (HLCA).Out of the multiple investment intents garnered during the Make-in-Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022, 16 projects were put up for approval in the meeting.

These projects spanning across sectors like infrastructure, food processing, tourism, IT infrastructure, IT and ESDM, pharmaceutical, plastic, chemical and petrochemical, steel and downstream, textile and apparel are proposed to be set up in the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Bhadrak.

The SLSWCA approved eight projects in steel segment including three projects in the steel downstream and two projects in the steel, ferro alloys segment. While three of the units are to come up at Kalinga Nagar, the rest of them will be set up at Mandiakudar, Bonai and Lathikata of Sundargarh district, and Rairangpur and Jamda block of Mayurbhanj district.

The eight projects will attract investment of Rs 2418.49 crore and are estimated to provide employment opportunities to over 3,000 people in the state. Three projects in the plastic sector by Shri Maa Packaging Ltd, Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Cool Caps Industries Ltd with a total investment of Rs 392.10 crore have been proposed to be set up at Malipada in Khurda district.

In the IT and ESDM segment, the panel approved two projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 203.71 crore. While D N Homes Pvt Ltd will come up with its data centre facility and IT infrastructure with modern amenities at Info Valley-II, NMDC Data Center Pvt Ltd will set up its facility which will offer co-location managed cloud hosting services at EMC Park (Info valley).In the IT & ESDM/ green energy equipment sector Ampin Solar Private Limited got approval to set up its manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules at EMC Park (Info valley).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SLSWCA Pradeep Jena Odisha
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp