VSSUT student death: Lie detector test on two friends

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BALANGIR: While mystery continues to shroud the death of the VSSUT alumnus even after three days, police on Saturday conducted a lie-detector test on two male friends of the deceased at Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the two male friends identified as Pritiman Dey and Manas Tudu, detained by the police in connection with the incident, were taken to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Bhubaneswar for the test.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla, SS Dash said, “The duo was taken by a team of police to Bhubaneswar this morning. Their tests were completed in the evening. The report will reach us in a few days as per the due procedure. The report of the test will be helpful in determining the direction of the investigation.”

However, while the autopsy reports found drowning to be the cause of the death of the girl, police are investigating all possible angles on the basis of the allegation of murder made by the family members. They have raised questions on how the victim’s phone was found with Pritiman if she had jumped from the bridge to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, a team of Burla police led by SI Abhinab Mishra reached the parental house of the deceased in Balangir on Saturday and started the inquiry. The mother of the deceased in Balangir continued the demand for a high-level inquiry into the death of their daughter.

“The police is conducting the investigation properly until now. But we fear they might be pressurised or the investigation might be influenced by some people,” she said, alleging her daughter was strangled to death. “I had telephoned my daughter at around 9 pm but when the call was picked up I heard an unusual sound like someone was getting choked. I disconnected the call and called her again and heard the same sound. After some time, we were informed that she jumped into the power channel,” she said.

Earlier on Friday, a police team searched her rented room at BJB Nagar area in Bhubaneswar and recovered her laptop, bag besides some other documents from there. A scientific team also visited the spot of the incident and some other friends of the deceased were also questioned as part of the investigation.

