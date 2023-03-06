Home States Odisha

Biju Babu was ahead of his time: CM Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister said that his government is working hard to fulfill his dreams.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Biju Expressway at Bargarh | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said that Biju Patnaik was way ahead of his time and will continue to inspire generations to come. Paying rich tributes to the legendary leader and his father on his 107th birth anniversary, the chief minister said, “Biju Babu is an idea in continuity. An idea of realising breadth of human aspirations, an idea of Odia self-esteem, selfless service and empowerment.”

Addressing a state-level function organised by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to mark the occasion, the CM further said, “Biju Patnaik was an idea that was much ahead of his time that will live for ever, and continue to inspire generations to come. Biju Babu transcends the ordinary boundaries of definitions.”

He was flying in the sky but was very much grounded when it came to problems of the common man. He is still living in the heart of the people of the state even after 25 years after his death and continues to inspire all of us to march ahead, Naveen said.

The chief minister said that his government is working hard to fulfil his dreams. It has got many success and has created a new identity for Odisha and Odias across the globe. To take the state to the pinnacle of success will be a great tribute to Biju Babu, he added.

Earlier, a photo exhibition on the life of Biju Patnaik was inaugurated by Information and Public Relation Minister Pradip Amat. Minister Ashok Panda, Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA, BMC mayor Sulochana Das and Panchayati Raj department principal secretary S K Lohani spoke on the occasion.

