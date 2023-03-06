Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik flags off first flight service to Ganjam

Berhampur will now be connected with Bhubaneswar by air and will reduce the travel time to one hour. 

Published: 06th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

India One Air’s first flight lands on Rangeilunda runway on Sunday | ExpressIndia One Air’s first flight lands on Rangeilunda runway on Sunday | Express

India One Air’s first flight lands on Rangeilunda runway on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday flagged off the first non-scheduled flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rangeilunda near Berhampur in Ganjam district. India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a nine-seater small aircraft twice a week.

“In order to increase air connectivity from state capital to other cities, the government of Odisha has started the fully state-sponsored flight operation on Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route. The long-standing demand for flight operation to Rangeilunda has been fulfilled,” the CMO said.

Berhampur will now be connected with Bhubaneswar by air and will reduce the travel time to one hour.  “The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Chilika and Tampara lakes, Gopalpur beach, Rushikulya river and Tara Tarini temple will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda,” it said.

The air service will immensely benefit senior doctors and professors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur University, Indian Rare Earth Limited (IREL), IISER and businessmen from the city, it added.

Earlier, Rangeilunda airstrip was used only on handful occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries. “The chief minister has always stressed on transforming and developing every corner of Odisha. An airport at Rangeilunda to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of local community to accelerate economic activity in the region,” the statement said.

The first flight landed in the airstrip to a water canon salute amid loud cheers from a large crowd. It had four girl students as the first passengers and on the return flight Berhampur mayor, deputy mayor, Ganjam zilla parishad president and Rangeilunda block chairperson boarded it for Bhubaneswar.

Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said the basic minimum facilities like security and cabin have been established at the airstrip. The process of expansion of the airstrip has also started. While land on the east and north of Berhampur university has already been transferred, acquisition of private land on the west side is also underway.  A fresh tender has been floated to for execution of the expansion work, said the collector.

Berhampur is considered as a commercial hub of southern Odisha which has seen a rapid growth in its population and industry. The flight operation in this route will boost the industry and tourism sector, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik India One Air
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp