CM unveils expressway, economic corridor on Biju birth anniversary

BARGARH/BHAWANIPATNA/NUAPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched a slew of projects worth Rs 3,081 crore in three western Odisha districts and dedicated the Sohela-Amapani Biju Expressway and Biju Economic Corridor to people to mark the 107th birth anniversary of legendary leader and former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

In a whirlwind tour to Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts, the CM during his first stop at Haldipali in Sohela block dedicated the Sohela-Ampani Biju Economic Corridor. Addressing a public meeting, he said, “The Biju Expressway is not only a road but it will also become the lifeline of western Odisha. This expressway will usher in a new era of development for entire Odisha and completely transform the lives of people in the region.”

Economic activity will increase between west and south Odisha while tourism will also get a boost, he added.In his second visit to the region within a fortnight after February 19, the CM laid foundation stones for several other developmental projects. The economic corridor between Sohela-Padampur-Nuapada-Dharamgarh-Ampani will have at least 11 industrial nodes. The focus will be on setting up industrial estates along the expressway between Bargarh and Nuapada. Land acquisition has also been started for industrial development.

Asserting that he believes in work not in talk, Naveen said the Biju Economic Corridor on both sides of the Biju Expressway from Sohela to Ampani will boost investment and create new industries. As an incentive to attract investors to the economic corridor, investors will get an additional 30 per cent discount.

The CM inaugurated at least 149 projects in various constituencies of Bargarh district and also laid foundation stones for 86 projects. He participated in a 18 km long road show.

In his Kalahandi leg, Naveen inaugurated 93 big projects valued at Rs 574 crore and laid foundation stones for 113 projects worth Rs 1,573 crore. Before addressing a public meeting at Brundabahal, the CM held a 12 km road show from Ghotia to Dharamgarh where BJP workers protested by waving black flag.

At Nuapada, the CM inaugurated the 174.5 km long four-way Biju Expressway connecting Ghatipada to Ampani built at a cost of Rs 590.84 crore.

Recalling his father’s contribution in creation of Nuapada district, Naveen said, “Biju Babu had played a leading role in development of infrastructure in Odisha. My government is also working to build a strong Odisha on lines of Biju Babu’s dream.”

