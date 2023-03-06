Home States Odisha

Contractual staff of SLN MCH in Odisha on strike claiming unfair recruitment

The staff meanwhile continued working with hopes that their jobs would soon be converted into a permanent one.  

Published: 06th March 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Temporary staff of SLN MCH staging relay strike in front of hospital | Express

Temporary staff of SLN MCH staging relay strike in front of hospital | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Alleging corruption in recruitment of permanent staff, contractual and outsourcing employees of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) have been staging relay strike in front of the medical college since Saturday. The protestors allege that though they qualified for the permanent positions, the medical college authorities deliberately ignored them and recruited new people through unfair means.

Around 300 of them were temporarily recruited through an outsourcing agency 12 years back to work as attendants, cleaners, ambulance drivers and plumbers among other positions. The staff meanwhile continued working with hopes that their jobs would soon be converted into a permanent one.  

They had also applied for permanent positions after an advertisement was floated by the medical college authorities in 2019 for filling up the posts. However, after the recruitment letter was published on February 21, 2023, they realised that none of them were included in the 54 names that were selected for permanent positions.

They informed that the list was released on the day the principal-cum-dean of the MCH retired.
“The appointed staff were pre-arranged,” the agitators alleged.The agitators further demanded revocation of the recruitment list and called for fresh recruitment process considering their experience. “We will continue with the strike till our demands our fulfilled,” they threatened.Administrative officer Madhusmita Nayak was unavailable to comment on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Recruitment process Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp