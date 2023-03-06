Contractual staff of SLN MCH in Odisha on strike claiming unfair recruitment

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Alleging corruption in recruitment of permanent staff, contractual and outsourcing employees of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) have been staging relay strike in front of the medical college since Saturday. The protestors allege that though they qualified for the permanent positions, the medical college authorities deliberately ignored them and recruited new people through unfair means.

Around 300 of them were temporarily recruited through an outsourcing agency 12 years back to work as attendants, cleaners, ambulance drivers and plumbers among other positions. The staff meanwhile continued working with hopes that their jobs would soon be converted into a permanent one.

They had also applied for permanent positions after an advertisement was floated by the medical college authorities in 2019 for filling up the posts. However, after the recruitment letter was published on February 21, 2023, they realised that none of them were included in the 54 names that were selected for permanent positions.

They informed that the list was released on the day the principal-cum-dean of the MCH retired.

“The appointed staff were pre-arranged,” the agitators alleged.The agitators further demanded revocation of the recruitment list and called for fresh recruitment process considering their experience. “We will continue with the strike till our demands our fulfilled,” they threatened.Administrative officer Madhusmita Nayak was unavailable to comment on the matter.

