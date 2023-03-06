Iconic Dakota unveiled at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled the Dakota aircraft used by his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik in many of his historic exploits, at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the city. Naveen dedicated the iconic aircraft to the nation on the birth anniversary of the legendary leader, which is being observed as Panchayati Raj Divas by the state government.

The Dakota DC-3 (VT-AUI) belongs to the erstwhile Kalinga Airlines founded by Biju Patnaik. The airline operated nearly a dozen Dakotas and Patnaik was its chief pilot.“This aircraft was used by Biju Patnaik to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Md. Hatta and former Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir. For his effort, he was given honorary citizenship of Indonesia and awarded the title of “Bhumi Putra” by the Indonesian government, a recognition rarely granted to a foreigner,” said a statement from the office of the chief minister.

Since, this aircraft is closely associated with Biju Patnaik, it will resemble Odisha’s rich aviation history and be a befitting tribute to one of the most iconic personalities of Odisha. People will see this aircraft as a memento of late Biju Patnaik’s bravery and heroics, the statement added. The chief minister said, “I join the people of Odisha in paying tributes to Biju Patnaik, the architect of modern Odisha on his birth anniversary. The iconic Dakota aircraft resembles his bravery and heroics. Generations to come will be inspired by the bravery and selfless service of Biju Babu.”

The aircraft which was lying in a dilapidated condition at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata for decades was renovated and shifted to Bhubaneswar in January this year.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled the Dakota aircraft used by his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik in many of his historic exploits, at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the city. Naveen dedicated the iconic aircraft to the nation on the birth anniversary of the legendary leader, which is being observed as Panchayati Raj Divas by the state government. The Dakota DC-3 (VT-AUI) belongs to the erstwhile Kalinga Airlines founded by Biju Patnaik. The airline operated nearly a dozen Dakotas and Patnaik was its chief pilot.“This aircraft was used by Biju Patnaik to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Md. Hatta and former Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir. For his effort, he was given honorary citizenship of Indonesia and awarded the title of “Bhumi Putra” by the Indonesian government, a recognition rarely granted to a foreigner,” said a statement from the office of the chief minister. Since, this aircraft is closely associated with Biju Patnaik, it will resemble Odisha’s rich aviation history and be a befitting tribute to one of the most iconic personalities of Odisha. People will see this aircraft as a memento of late Biju Patnaik’s bravery and heroics, the statement added. The chief minister said, “I join the people of Odisha in paying tributes to Biju Patnaik, the architect of modern Odisha on his birth anniversary. The iconic Dakota aircraft resembles his bravery and heroics. Generations to come will be inspired by the bravery and selfless service of Biju Babu.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The aircraft which was lying in a dilapidated condition at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata for decades was renovated and shifted to Bhubaneswar in January this year.