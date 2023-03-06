Home States Odisha

Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati slams police over law and order

Published: 06th March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Local MLA and senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Sunday criticised the police department for the deteriorating law and order situation in Koraput district.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Bahinipati said criminals are roaming in broad daylight while the police remain mute spectators. “Some criminals released from prison a few months back have once again become active in the district,” he said.

Referring to the incident of a businessman who was shot at in Jeypore town on Saturday, the legislator said it has put the credibility of police at stake and the Koraput SP must review the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Jeypore unit of BJP has threatened to stage protest over the issue. Party leader Goutam Samantaray said if the police do not ensure the safety of people in the district, BJP will be forced to resort to agitation.

