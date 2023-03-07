Home States Odisha

20-year-old Odisha man hacks father to death, rapes stepmother 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAJPUR: A 20-year-old man allegedly hacked his father to death and then raped his stepmother in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, suspected to be the fallout of a family dispute, happened in the Tomka police area, they said.

The man lived in another village as his stepmother did not allow him to stay with his father.

When he went to his father's house on Sunday night, she started behaving rudely with her, police said.

The agitated man also said certain things to her, following which the father intervened and spoke in support of his wife.

The situation soon escalated, and the man hacked his 65-year-old father to death with a sharp-edged tool.

He then allegedly raped his stepmother, and fled the house, police said.

Police detained him on Monday after the woman lodged a complaint, said SK Patra, the inspector in charge of the Tomka police station.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

"We are thoroughly interrogating the accused to ascertain the exact cause of the rage that led to the killing and the rape. The stepmother did not allow him to stay with his father," Patra said.

