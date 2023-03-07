Home States Odisha

Band, Baaja, Janaja: Centenarian’s funeral celebrated in Odisha

In an unusual sight, the funeral procession of a 105-year-old man was taken out amid loud DJ music in Kalangapali village under Tabada GP in Bargarh district. 

Last journey of the man celebrated for the long life he lived

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  In an unusual sight, the funeral procession of a 105-year-old man was taken out amid loud DJ music in Kalangapali village under Tabada GP in Bargarh district. While the incident took place on March 4, it came to light on Monday after the video of the procession went viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Kusha Meher of the village died at the age of 105 years due to age-related issues. Though initially, a pall of gloom descended on his family, the family members decided to celebrate the last journey of the man with a loud music procession up to the cremation ground to celebrate the long life he lived. 

In the video that went viral, the villagers were seen dancing to the songs played by the DJ with joy and celebration. Kusha Meher’s grandson, Debarchan Meher said, “My grandfather lived a life of his choice. He died a peaceful death while sleeping in the afternoon. It was indeed a milestone he crossed by living beyond 100 years. So on the consent of all the family members, we resolved to take out a DJ procession.”

