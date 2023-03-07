Home States Odisha

One detained in Jeypore-based businessman firing incident in Odisha

In a major breakthrough,  Koraput police has detained one person in connection with the firing on a Jeypore-based businessman three days back.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In a major breakthrough,  Koraput police have detained one person in connection with the firing on a Jeypore-based businessman three days back. The businessman escaped unhurt miraculously.
Sources said soon after Adarsh Agrawal was shot at in broad daylight near Joytimill locality,  Koraput SP formed special investigating teams comprising officials of Jeypore and Koraput to nab the criminals.  

After raids in over 30 places in different localities in the region on the basis of CCTV footage, police rounded up as many as six suspects for further investigation.  Of the six, one was found to have links with the firing incident. Accordingly, further investigation is on to ascertain other accused persons involved in the crime, police sources said. 

Though police are tight-lipped on the details of the detained person, it is being suspected that a group of miscreants fired at the businessman in connection with some funds collection. Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar who is monitoring the investigation progress, said, “As investigation is continuing, we will reveal the details at after the case is solved.” 

