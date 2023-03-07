Home States Odisha

Preparatory meeting held in Odisha to tackle sweltering summer in Sundargarh 

Keeping possible heat wave condition on priority, all health institutions were asked to get ready with treatment facilities.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In view approaching summer, a preparatory meeting was held to discuss on the ways to effectively fight heat wave condition and drinking water scarcity in rural and three urban pockets of Sundargarh district,  under the chairmanship of Sundargarh ADM RN Sahu in virtual mode. 

The authorities of the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWSS), executive officers of three Urban Local Bodies and 17 block development officers (BDOs) were instructed to take necessary steps to tackle drinking water scarcity. Among other things instructions were issued to urgently get defunct tube wells repaired, identify dry pockets to ensure water availability through tankers, ensure setting up of water sheds at strategic locations and availability of drinking water for animals and birds.

Keeping possible heat wave condition on priority, all health institutions were asked to get ready with treatment facilities. Schools were instructed to shift to morning timing and further stress was also laid on creation of awareness to prevent sun stroke related casualty. The district labour authorities were instructed to prevent engagement of workers in outdoor activities between 11 am and 3.30 pm, while regional transport authorities were asked to ensure vehicles in the public transport system carry drinking water and necessary medicines and oral rehydration powder. It was also decided to set up control rooms from district to block levels.  

Among others Sundargarh Zilla Parishad chief development officer Manoj Satyaban Mahajan, Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Behera and senior officers from across the district attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heatwave Summer heat
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp