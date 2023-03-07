Preparatory meeting held in Odisha to tackle sweltering summer in Sundargarh 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In view approaching summer, a preparatory meeting was held to discuss on the ways to effectively fight heat wave condition and drinking water scarcity in rural and three urban pockets of Sundargarh district, under the chairmanship of Sundargarh ADM RN Sahu in virtual mode.

The authorities of the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWSS), executive officers of three Urban Local Bodies and 17 block development officers (BDOs) were instructed to take necessary steps to tackle drinking water scarcity. Among other things instructions were issued to urgently get defunct tube wells repaired, identify dry pockets to ensure water availability through tankers, ensure setting up of water sheds at strategic locations and availability of drinking water for animals and birds.

Keeping possible heat wave condition on priority, all health institutions were asked to get ready with treatment facilities. Schools were instructed to shift to morning timing and further stress was also laid on creation of awareness to prevent sun stroke related casualty. The district labour authorities were instructed to prevent engagement of workers in outdoor activities between 11 am and 3.30 pm, while regional transport authorities were asked to ensure vehicles in the public transport system carry drinking water and necessary medicines and oral rehydration powder. It was also decided to set up control rooms from district to block levels.

Among others Sundargarh Zilla Parishad chief development officer Manoj Satyaban Mahajan, Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Behera and senior officers from across the district attended.

