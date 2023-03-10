Abuse on spur of moment cannot attract SC/ST Act: Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cannot be made out in an incident where the abuse of the victim was on the spur of the moment.

The recent ruling quashed the order of the court of sessions judge, Khurda while taking cognisance of a case registered at Badagada police station and subsequent chargesheet submitted under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for insult or intimidation of a person to humiliate him for being a member of SC or ST community.

The accused had challenged the sessions court’s order. While allowing the petition, the single judge bench of Justice RK Pattanaik in his order ruled, “If someone is abused with the name of his caste or the caste is uttered suddenly in course of events and during the incident, by itself would not be sufficient to hold that any offence under the SC and ST (PoA) Act is made out unless the intention is to insult or humiliate the victim because he belongs to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe is prima facie established.”

To claim that it was with an intention to insult or humiliate the witness present at the spot and the alleged offences under the Special Act are committed would be like stretching things too far and unjustified, the judge observed.

