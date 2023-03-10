Home States Odisha

Bureau of Immigration issues look out circular against ponzi accused in Odisha

Lakhs of investors across the country had invested money in 18football.com, a hybrid model of multi-level marketing, to make quick and easy money. 

Published: 10th March 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chit fund fraud, money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has issued a lookout circular against Md Sheik Saif of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, accused of cheating investors in Odisha and other parts of the country to the tune of several crores.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch registered a case in this connection last month and arrested two persons - Rustam Khan and Md Hakim.

Lakhs of investors across the country had invested money in 18football.com, a hybrid model of multi-level marketing, to make quick and easy money.  It was run online as a football betting/gaming application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Immigration Odisha
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp