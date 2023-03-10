Bureau of Immigration issues look out circular against ponzi accused in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has issued a lookout circular against Md Sheik Saif of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, accused of cheating investors in Odisha and other parts of the country to the tune of several crores.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch registered a case in this connection last month and arrested two persons - Rustam Khan and Md Hakim.

Lakhs of investors across the country had invested money in 18football.com, a hybrid model of multi-level marketing, to make quick and easy money. It was run online as a football betting/gaming application.

