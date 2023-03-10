Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation passes surplus budget

The civic body has set a target to receive Rs 443.60 crore from grants, contributions, loans and subsidies. 

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) passed a Rs 2.84 crore surplus budget for 2023-24 in its 11th council meeting on Thursday. The budget, presented by CMC finance officer Satish Kumar Mishra and unanimously passed in the council estimated the total receipts at Rs 605.03 crore while the expenditure was projected at Rs 602.72 crore.

While Rs 75.94 crore has been allocated for public health, sanitation and medical services, Rs 265 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of special projects.

Similarly, while Rs 118.71 crore has been allocated for completing incomplete projects and schemes, the work of which is in progress, Rs  3.45 crore has been allocated towards public convenience, Rs 7.06 crore for miscellaneous, Rs 8.85 crore for extraordinary and debt and Rs  123.70 crore for general administration and establishment charges.

