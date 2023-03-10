Home States Odisha

Five women-run customer relationship centres of Tata Power unveiled in Odisha

The centres also have e-kiosks for online payments, duplicate bill request, bill information, mobile number updation and data of important contacts along with cash and cheque deposit machines.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least five customer relationship centres (CRCs) of Tata Power, run exclusively by woman staff of the company, were made operational on International Women’s Day. The CRCs are located at Kalibari under TPWODL, Balasore under TPNODL, Cuttack and Puri under TPCODL and Berhampur under TPSODL.

The centres operated by specially trained women customer service representatives (CSR) will resolve queries, complaints and service-related issues under a single roof using digital tools such as queue management system (QMS), Mo-Sarkar visitor management system, FG-CRM for auto-escalation and timely resolution of applications and complaints. The centres also have e-kiosks for online payments, duplicate bill request, bill information, mobile number updation and data of important contacts along with cash and cheque deposit machines.

Transactional customer satisfaction (C-SAT) is also collected through the online application ‘Darpan’, which allows consumers to provide feedback on the services and the ambience of the CRCs. The feedback is analysed and used to improve and correct shortcomings if any.

