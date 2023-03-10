Man kills mother on sorcery suspicion in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 35-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly killing his mother suspecting her of practising sorcery. The accused, Gajendra Murmu of Patashila village within Bangiriposi police limits surrendered before the police on the day. The deceased is 60-year-old Karmi Murmu.

Bangiriposi IIC Kamalakanta Das said Gajendra’s father Bhatal lodged a complaint stating that at around 8 pm on Wednesday while the couple was sitting on the terrace, Gajendra, in an inebriated state, came near them and allegedly strangled Karmi with his hands. When she died, he reportedly threatened his father and fled.

After he surrendered, Gajendra, during interrogation, revealed that he had been living separately from his parents and kept unwell, Das added.“The accused said he often suffered from headache and other illnesses. He also stated that he was not able to recover despite trying various medical treatments and tantrik remedies. When his condition did not improve, he began suspecting that his mother did sorcery on him to make his life miserable. So he killed her in a drunken state,” the IIC informed.

A case under section 302 of the IPC and Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013 was further registered against Gajendra. “The accused will be produced in court on Friday. Further investigation is underway,” Das added.

In a similar incident, on February 26, one Bali Hembram (22) complained before Rasgovindpur police that she, her mother and two minor sons were forced to take shelter in a school after being ostracised on the suspicion of practising sorcery.

