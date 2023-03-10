Memo to DRM over lack of facilities at Paralakhemundi railway station in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Alleging lack of basic amenities at the Paralakhemundi railway station, several social organisations of Gajapati district on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Vishakapatnam divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy asking for his intervention into the matter.

Sources said Satpathy had a week back visited the railway station to review its upgradation work. During that time, social organisations Apana Paricha Smruti Sansad, Upanta Anchala Bikash Samiti and others complained that the railway station lacked 24x7 water supply, electric supply and chairs for passengers among others.

Apart from citing the above mentioned issues in the memorandum submitted on the day, the organisations urged the DRM to take steps for making water available from the Mahendratanaya river located 3 km away from the station.

They further requested the railway authorities to ensure extension of 08433/4 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Memu train to Paralakhemundi and 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Express to Vijayawada with augmentation of AC and sleeper coaches. The members further demanded that a second platform be set up at the station.

As Paralakhemundi is a single line section and is the mid station of Naupada and Gunupur line, it needs one more crossing/stable line halt for smooth running of daily trains in the section, they urged. They also requested to renovate the 123-year-old existing goods shed, introduction of one goods siding in the same path, a digital clock and digital announcement system and establish PLR rail heritage museum at the railway station.

Contacted, DRM office sources said the demands will be met. “While steps will be taken for third crossing line, second platform at Paralakhemundi, foot over bridge, underpass, augmentation of AC and sleeper in Visakhapatnam-Gunupur train, an extension of Bhubaneswar-Palasa Memu train to Paralakhemundi and digital announcement at Paralakhemundi, other needs would be met phase-wise,” they added.

