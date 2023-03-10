Home States Odisha

Memo to DRM over lack of facilities at Paralakhemundi railway station in Odisha

Sources said Satpathy had a week back visited the railway station to review its upgradation work.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Railway

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Alleging lack of basic amenities at the Paralakhemundi railway station, several social organisations of Gajapati district on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Vishakapatnam divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy asking for his intervention into the matter.

Sources said Satpathy had a week back visited the railway station to review its upgradation work. During that time, social organisations Apana Paricha Smruti Sansad, Upanta Anchala Bikash Samiti and others complained that the railway station lacked 24x7 water supply, electric supply and chairs for passengers among others.

Apart from citing the above mentioned issues in the memorandum submitted on the day, the organisations urged the DRM to take steps for making water available from the Mahendratanaya river located 3 km away from the station.

They further requested the railway authorities to ensure extension of 08433/4 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Memu train to Paralakhemundi and  08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Express to Vijayawada with augmentation of AC and sleeper coaches. The members further demanded that a second platform be set up at the station.

As Paralakhemundi is a single line section and is the mid station of Naupada and Gunupur line, it needs one more crossing/stable line halt for smooth running of daily trains in the section, they urged.  They also requested to renovate the 123-year-old existing goods shed, introduction of one goods siding in the same path, a digital clock and digital announcement system and establish PLR rail heritage museum at the railway station.

Contacted, DRM office sources said the demands will be met. “While steps will be taken for third crossing line, second platform at Paralakhemundi, foot over bridge, underpass, augmentation of AC and sleeper in Visakhapatnam-Gunupur train, an extension of Bhubaneswar-Palasa Memu train to Paralakhemundi and digital announcement at Paralakhemundi, other needs would be met phase-wise,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paralakhemundi railway station Odisha
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp