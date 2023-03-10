Home States Odisha

Odisha CM targets Centre over PMGKAY, LPG price hike

Members of women self-help groups in the state are now on the verge of becoming small and medium entrepreneurs.

Published: 10th March 2023

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday targeted the Centre over the discontinuance of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and hike in the price of LPG cylinder describing the measures as ‘anti-women’.

Addressing a meeting organised by the women’s wing of BJD at the party headquarters here to mark International Women’s Day, the chief minister said Odisha government has never stopped any programme which is meant to benefit the poor and common people.

“But you all know, the Centre has cut five kg rice from poor peoples’ entitlement and the price of LPG has now skyrocketed,” he said. The chief minister said the decisions have put women in much difficulty. 

“Women empowerment is the focus of BJD. Odisha’s tallest leader Biju Patnaik showed the path of women empowerment not only to the state but the entire country. BJD has always worked for women and will continue to do so,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha has now become a leading state in the field of women empowerment. He said reservation of seats for women in panchayats and other local bodies has been increased in the state from 33 per cent to 50 per cent. The state will continue to fight for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Parliament and legislative assemblies.

Naveen said women’s importance in the decision making process has grown.Women have made the Mission Shakti programme a success. Members of women self-help groups in the state are now on the verge of becoming small and medium entrepreneurs.

