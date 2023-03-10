Home States Odisha

Odisha CM to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 900 crore during Rourkela visit

Simultaneously, Naveen will inaugurate and lay foundations of around 600 projects of Sundargarh district at a combined cost of over Rs 900 crore.

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 900 crore during his visit to Rourkela on Friday.

The CM will inaugurate the Birsa Munda multi-purpose stadium and the adjacent multi-level car parking which has been constructed by the Rourkela Smart City Ltd at a cost of around Rs 138 crore.

Simultaneously, Naveen will inaugurate and lay foundations of around 600 projects in the Sundargarh district at a combined cost of over Rs 900 crore.

The CM will then attend the inaugural ceremony of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (BMHS). The inaugural match will be played between India and Germany.

Naveen will also felicitate Hockey India officials and receive the Guinness Book of Records certificate as BMHS has been officially declared as the world’s largest-seated hockey stadium. After a night halt at the Hockey World Cup Village on the BMHS complex, the CM would leave for Bhubaneswar at 10.40 am on Saturday.

