Home States Odisha

Odisha government may soon promulgate Lingaraj Temple Ordinance

The chief secretary asked the sevayats to produce the judgements basing on which, a decision on recording of Lingaraj land rights will be taken.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj Temple

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid frequent incidents of delay in conduct of rituals and tussling among servitors, the state government may soon promulgate the Lingaraj Temple Ordinance, 2020.This was decided at a meeting among ministers, officials and servitors presided over by chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Tuesday. The meeting was called in view of a three-hour delay in conduct if Shivaratri rituals and other irregularities at the shrine.

An aerial view of Lingaraj temple
complex in Bhubaneswar | Express

With the servitor bodies time and again demanding implementation of the ordinance to maintain and manage the affairs of the temple in a smooth and prescribed manner, the Law department officials present at the meeting said the government may soon introduce the ordinance. The state government will soon file its replies to two queries that were recently raised by the Centre on the ordinance, they informed.

In December 2020, the state cabinet had okayed the ordinance to govern the 11th century temple and subsequently, sought the approval of the Centre for its promulgation. However, the Centre had raised objections and sought replies to several questions it had raised including the ordinance’s conflict with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act). The state had replied to the queries between March 3 and March 20, 2022.

“However, the Centre has again asked two questions on the ordinance and we will send the replies within a week’s time. This may be the final leg of queries the Centre has on the ordinance,” said an official of the Law department. On the occasion, the three nijogs demanded the endowment commissioner to re-allot the land to servitors that have been allocated entirely in the name of Lingaraj temple trust in the last few months. 

The chief secretary asked the sevayats to produce the judgements basing on which, a decision on recording of Lingaraj land rights will be taken. It was also decided in the meeting that a permanent temple trust board will be formed for management of Lingaraj temple after six months (by September).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingaraj Temple Lingaraj Temple Ordinance Odisha
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp