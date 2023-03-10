Odisha government earmarks Rs 3,700 crore for effective disaster management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has earmarked Rs 3,700 crore in the 2023-24 budget for effective disaster management and risk reduction which includes funds required for relief, response, recovery, reconstruction as well as the construction of disaster resilient infrastructure.

Announcing this at the post-budget media conference on Thursday, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick and special relief commissioner (SRC) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said a provision of Rs 471.6 crore has been made for taking up structural and non-structural projects like flood resilient roads, flood mitigation measures, improvement of lifeline roads, power infrastructure and other measures.

Stating that Odisha has made long strides towards improving disaster risk management capabilities since super cyclone in 1999, the SRC said in recognition of the disaster management initiatives, the Centre has nominated Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) for the prestigious Netaji Subas Chandra Bose Aapada Prabandhan Puraskar.

Dhal said Rs 235.80 crore has been earmarked for capacity building of disaster response forces and various stakeholders, planning and preparedness activities. The budget also provides for technology-driven innovative solutions and disaster resilience initiatives.

Amendment of Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964 and Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act 1959 mandates the involvement of PRI members in disaster response, planning, preparedness and capacity-building activities at village and gram panchayat level. Besides, 122 alert siren towers installed in 22 coastal blocks will be strengthened and the mobile application ‘Satark’ will be a single window for the transmission of location-based alerts with a feedback mechanism.

