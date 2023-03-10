Home States Odisha

Odisha matric exams begin, 5.4 lakhs students to appear

In a bid to curb malpractice, the Board of Secondary Education has formed as many as 36 special squads

Published: 10th March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar - Students entering an exam venue to appear in the Class X examination at Capital High School in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick Express)

Bhubaneswar - Students entering an exam venue to appear in the Class X examination at Capital High School in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate arrangements have been made by Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha, for the smooth conduct of summative assessment (SA-2) for Class X and Madhayma students who are going to appear the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2022-23, scheduled to be held from Friday.

The State Open School Certificate(SOSC) Examination will be held simultaneously with SA-2 and Madhyama. In a bid to curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, the BSE has formed as many as 36 special squads. Similarly, 74 flying squads have been formed at district education office (DEO) level.BSE sources said 5,41,247 candidates including 5,32,603 of class-X, 3,627 Madhyama and 5,017 SOSC candidates are slated to appear the examinations from March 10 to March 20.

Chief secretary Pradip Kumar Jena, who took stock of the preparedness for the examination with BSE officials, collectors and DEOs through video-conferencing on Thursday, emphasised on free and fair conduct of the examination. He asked district collectors to constitute separate squads and depute officials as observers and supervisors to keep a tab on examination centres across the state. BSE president Ramasish Hazra said subject-wise question and answer papers will be sent to the centres before commencement of the day’s examination to curb leakage of questions.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the exams and curb malpractice. “Central squads have been formed for monitoring of the exams while adequate provision has been made at district level for transport of question papers from examination hubs to centres.

Vehicles of the district administration will escort the ones carrying question papers to the examination centres. Besides, several other measures have also been put in place to prevent question paper leak. I urge students not to believe in the rumours of question paper leak or circulation done by some individuals with malicious intent prior to such important examinations,” Dash said. Except for Mathematics, all the tests will be held in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha matric exams
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp