Odisha matric exams begin, 5.4 lakhs students to appear

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate arrangements have been made by Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha, for the smooth conduct of summative assessment (SA-2) for Class X and Madhayma students who are going to appear the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2022-23, scheduled to be held from Friday.

The State Open School Certificate(SOSC) Examination will be held simultaneously with SA-2 and Madhyama. In a bid to curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, the BSE has formed as many as 36 special squads. Similarly, 74 flying squads have been formed at district education office (DEO) level.BSE sources said 5,41,247 candidates including 5,32,603 of class-X, 3,627 Madhyama and 5,017 SOSC candidates are slated to appear the examinations from March 10 to March 20.

Chief secretary Pradip Kumar Jena, who took stock of the preparedness for the examination with BSE officials, collectors and DEOs through video-conferencing on Thursday, emphasised on free and fair conduct of the examination. He asked district collectors to constitute separate squads and depute officials as observers and supervisors to keep a tab on examination centres across the state. BSE president Ramasish Hazra said subject-wise question and answer papers will be sent to the centres before commencement of the day’s examination to curb leakage of questions.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the exams and curb malpractice. “Central squads have been formed for monitoring of the exams while adequate provision has been made at district level for transport of question papers from examination hubs to centres.

Vehicles of the district administration will escort the ones carrying question papers to the examination centres. Besides, several other measures have also been put in place to prevent question paper leak. I urge students not to believe in the rumours of question paper leak or circulation done by some individuals with malicious intent prior to such important examinations,” Dash said. Except for Mathematics, all the tests will be held in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am.

