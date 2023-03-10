Pollution pangs return after temporary relief from hockey World Cup in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a brief respite during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023, industrial air pollution is back to make life miserable for villagers in and around Kuanrmunda industrial cluster near Rourkela. As villagers reel under the effects of deteriorating air quality, errant industrial units which are major contributors to air pollution in the region, continue to operate with impunity allegedly due to inaction by the authorities concerned.

Sources said between January 5 and 28 this year, the villagers briefly enjoyed a pollution-free environment as the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) ordered closure of all sponge iron plants in Kalunga and Kuanrmunda industrial clusters for the conduct of HWC at Rourkela, the co-host of the mega sporting event.

Kuanrmunda resident Trilochan Mohapara alleged that after the HWC ended, most of the sponge iron plants have returned to their old habits of causing pollution. “Since March 3, I have sent multiple complaints to OSPCB with copies marked to the Chief Minister’s Office and others, but to no avail. Instead of taking action, the local OSPCB officials often reveal the names of complainants to the polluting industries. The air quality index (AQI) equipment have also been manipulated to falsely show better air quality level,” he claimed.

On February 20, villagers under the banner of Kuanrmunda Nagarik Committee led by its convenor Rajesh Kerketta had sent a written complaint to Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali in this regard. However, no action was taken.

Kerketta claimed that after their complaint, the air pollution level has increased further which speaks volume about the impunity enjoyed by the polluting industries. “The industries deliberately do not operate pollution control equipment including electrostatic precipitators, back filters and dust handling system. The black air emanating from chimneys of the polluting industrial units are visible to all except the corrupt OSPCB officials,” he alleged.

Apart from Kuanrmunda block headquarters, the worst-hit by air pollution are Pahartoli, Beldipa, Kalosihiria, Chadrihariharpur, Naikenbhala, Lanjiberna, Gobira and Purikhaman villages.

Despite repeated attempts, OSPCB’s regional officer BB Dash could not be contacted for comment.

