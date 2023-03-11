Home States Odisha

Demand for Ukamba airstrip revival grows louder in Odisha

After Rangeilunda airstrip in Ganjam district became functional, demand for revival of Ukamba airstrip at Gunupur in Rayagada district has gathered momentum.

Representational image. (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  After the Rangeilunda airstrip in the Ganjam district became functional, demand for revival of Ukamba airstrip at Gunupur in Rayagada district has gathered momentum. The demand gains significance after the Centre recently announced to development of 100 airports by 2024 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. 

Social worker Radhasyam Patnaik informed that the airstrip owned by the state government is about 14 km from Gunupur town with a 750 metre runway. If revived, it will improve communication and trade and commerce facilities in the area besides development of tourism sector.

“Locals have since a long time been demanding that the airstrip be revived. The nearest airport is in Jeypore of Koraput district which is about 194 km away from Ukamba airstrip while the Visakhapatnam airport in Andhra Pradesh is about 221 km away. So to improve communication, it is important that the airstrip here is made operational,” said senior advocate Brahmananda Patnaik. 

To reiterate the demand, president of GIET University in Gunupur Satya Prakash Panda had on March 7 written letters to State Minister for Commerce, Transport and Water Resources Tukuni Sahu and Transport and Commerce department principal secretary Usha Padhee regarding the issue.

“The aviation sector is expanding and more pilots will be appointed in the future. There is also a need for trained engineers to repair the aircraft for which plans are afoot by GIET University to train BTech students in aircraft repair. To keep these courses running, it is essential that the airstrip be revived on war footing,” Panda said .

Meanwhile, non-scheduled flights twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday from Rangeilunda to Bhubaneswar has attracted locals of the area. “A nine-seater aircraft flew back and forth from Bhubaneswar to Rangeilunda. Since the fare has been fixed at `1,260 per head, it will be helpful for passengers particularly patients,” said MKCG MCH surgeon Satya Swarup Patnaik adding, tickets are available manually at the airstrip. 
 

