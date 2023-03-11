Late Odisha Health Minister Naba Das’ daughter duped of Rs 1.5 lakh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Dipali Das, daughter of late Naba Kisore Das, has become the latest victim of cyber fraud with Rs 1.5 lakh debited from her bank account without her knowledge in a single day. She lodged a complaint with the Ainthapali police station in this regard.

As per the complaint, on March 6, Dipali received two OTPs on her mobile phone for transactions not initiated by her. Suspecting foul play, she didn’t share the OTPs with anyone. Still, sometime later two debit transactions of Rs 1 lakh and another of Rs 50,000 were made from her ICICI bank account on the same day.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint at the police station. A case has been registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC, and 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and investigation into the matter is underway.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sambalpur, PK Sahu said, “We have launched an investigation into the matter. We have asked the bank to provide us the bank details for investigation.”



