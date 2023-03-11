Man held for stealing cash from cancer patient’s kin in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man for looting cash and valuables from a person who had brought his elderly mother suffering from cancer for treatment to Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in the city.

The accused was identified as Bulu Swain of Beguniabasta within Astarang police limits in Puri. DCP Pinak Mishra said Bulu came forward to help the 31-year-old complainant Ramesh Chandra Mishra of Kodambhira in Bhadrak and assured to bear the medical expenses of his mother after the mother-son got down from a train in Cuttack Railway station on January 9 morning. He then brought them to the cancer hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Bulu then brought the victims to SCB Medical College and Hospital for collection of blood sample of Ramesh’s mother. After the blood sample of Ramesh’s mother was collected at the hospital counter, Bulu offered them a cool drink laced with intoxicants. After consuming the drink, the mother-son duo lost their senses near the Niramaya counter of the hospital.

When the mother-son duo regained their senses they found their mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 2,500 were stolen.“During course of the investigation, basing on the criminal intelligence as well as technical support, the identity of the accused involved in the incident was established. As many as 14 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the accused’s possession,” said Mishra.

