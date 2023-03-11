Odia scientist first from India to get IUPAC award

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A wave of happiness swept residents of Titira under Balikuda block after the village’s daughter-in-law Jyotirmayee Mohanty was announced as one of the awardees for the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) 2023 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering.

Mohanty, a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, is the first woman in the country to receive the award. In order to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science, IUPAC had on February 11 announced the names of 12 awardees. The awards ceremony, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, is held every year to acknowledge and promote the works of women chemists and chemical engineers worldwide.

Mohanty is the first woman to receive fellowship in Science and Engineering Research Board. Last year, she received the fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), an award conferred by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) in the United Kingdom. She is the daughter of renowned pediatrician Dr Baikuntnath Patra of Chauliaganj in Cuttack and married to Rasmiranjan Mohanty who is also a scientist.

ALSO WATCH |

JAGATSINGHPUR: A wave of happiness swept residents of Titira under Balikuda block after the village’s daughter-in-law Jyotirmayee Mohanty was announced as one of the awardees for the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) 2023 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering. Mohanty, a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, is the first woman in the country to receive the award. In order to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science, IUPAC had on February 11 announced the names of 12 awardees. The awards ceremony, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, is held every year to acknowledge and promote the works of women chemists and chemical engineers worldwide. Mohanty is the first woman to receive fellowship in Science and Engineering Research Board. Last year, she received the fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), an award conferred by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) in the United Kingdom. She is the daughter of renowned pediatrician Dr Baikuntnath Patra of Chauliaganj in Cuttack and married to Rasmiranjan Mohanty who is also a scientist.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO WATCH |