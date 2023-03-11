Home States Odisha

Odia University to start with three departments, focus on research

Then, the Higher Education department will begin work on the academic component of the Odia university.

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to ensure functioning of the much-awaited Odia University from december this year, the state government has started working on recruitment of faculty and planning its course structure. The university will offer PG courses and facilitate research in Odia language, literature and culture; conservation of tribal language and literature and linguistics, informed officials of Higher Education department.

While University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation of 1:2:4 (1 professor, 2 associate professor, 4 assistant professor) will be taken into consideration for hiring faculty members, concurrence of Finance department will be sought for the recruitment as the process has financial implications, officials added.

A meeting between the Higher Education and Works departments (OBCC wing) was organised recently wherein the latter informed that the civil works of the university at Bakula Bana in Satyabadi of Puri district will be completed by June this year. Then, the Higher Education department will begin work on the academic component of the Odia university.

It is contemplating to appoint a faculty member of Odia department of Utkal University as officer on special duty (OSD) of the Odia University who would help in estabilishing the academic components including course pattern and books required for the three departments.

After receiving the Finance department’s concurrence, the Odisha Public Service Commission will be asked to recruit faculty members. A non-affiliating unitary university, it is coming up on 9.6 acre land.  Recently,  Finance minister Niranjan Pujari had in the budget 2023-24 announced Rs 20 crore has been proposed for the Odia University that will be made operational in December this year.

