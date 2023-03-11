Home States Odisha

Odisha cops to send camera, microchip fitted on ‘spy’ pigeon to Central Forensic Science Laboratory

Published: 11th March 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The spy pigeon captured by Odisha fishermen. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Jagatsinghpur police will send the mini camera and microchip, fitted on legs of the suspected ‘spy’ pigeon, to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for further examination.
SP Rahul PR on Friday said the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhubaneswar does not have the required experts to extract data from the seized devices and confirm if those were meant for spying.

The mini camera and microchip fitted 
on the pigeon’s leg | Express

Hence, the camera and microchip will be sent to the CFSL, Hyderabad or Kolkata for examination. “Talks are underway with the CFSL authorities. After discussion, we will send the devices for investigation,” he said.

Similarly, locals linguists have not been able to interpret the messages which were scribbled on the pigeon’s wings in a foreign language. “We have sought the help of experts in the Handwriting Bureau of Odisha Police to decode the messages written on the bird’s wings,” the SP added. The pigeon was caught by local fishermen, around 40 nautical miles off Paradip coast on Tuesday.

Suspecting that the bird was being used by China for spying along Odisha coast, the fishermen handed it over to Paradip Marine police the next day. On Thursday, the bird was handed over to the pigeon and dog squad, Cuttack to ascertain if it was trained for spying and its nativity. 

Sources said during examination, police officials found that a solar transmitter was fitted with the mini camera to ensure uninterrupted service of the device during the pigeon’s flight.

TAGS
Central Forensic Science Laboratory spy pigeon
