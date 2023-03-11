Home States Odisha

Odisha fire service to reward its personnel for dousing massive blaze in Puri

Meanwhile, Odisha Fire Service personnel said they are planning to carry out an inspection at major business establishments in Puri to ascertain whether they are adhering to safety rules. 

Published: 11th March 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fire services personnel trying to douse the blaze inside the market complex. (Photo | Ranjan Ganguly)

Fire services personnel trying to douse the blaze inside the market complex. (Photo | Ranjan Ganguly)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service has announced monetary reward for its personnel engaged in dousing the massive blaze at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri on Wednesday evening. Around 160 fire personnel were engaged in the operation on Wednesday and 200 on Thursday to bring the blaze under control.

The firefighters continued with their efforts and the blaze was eventually brought under control after 27 hours. Apart from the monetary reward, two personnel and three officers who sustained injuries in the incident will receive DG’s commendation disc. The fire service personnel said the operation was one of the most difficult and complex ones in the recent years in Odisha.

The ground floor of the market complex has 47 shops while the first floor has 12 shops and a godown. There is a lodge on the third and fourth floors of the building. The department’s initial investigation suggests the blaze possibly broke out due to an electric short circuit and the building had hardly any fire safety measures in place.

“As there was only one entry, the fire personnel had to break the wall of Laxmi Market Complex from its rear. It took 45 minutes to 1 hour to break open the shutter of each shop,” said director general of Fire and Emergency Service Santosh Kumar Upadhyay. The temperature inside the building had shot up massively and there was hardly any visibility. A few personnel sustained injuries mostly while breaking open the shutters, he said. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries in the mishap.

Around 110 tourists from Nashik and 20 from Ganjam were staying in the lodge when the incident took place and they managed to escape unhurt. Meanwhile, Odisha Fire Service personnel said they are planning to carry out an inspection at major business establishments in Puri to ascertain whether they are adhering to safety rules. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Puri blaze Odisha fire service
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp