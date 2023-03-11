Ruckus over Naba Das murder in Odisha House

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second phase of the budget session of the Assembly started on a stormy note with members of the Opposition BJP and Congress creating a ruckus over the delay in the investigation into the murder of Health minister Naba Kishore Das.

As the Opposition members disrupted proceedings over the issue, speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha convened an all-party meeting to find out ways to resolve the deadlock. However, the meeting failed to resolve the issue forcing the speaker to adjourn the house till Monday.

The speaker first adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am. When the House reassembled again, similar scenes were observed forcing Arukha to again adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.

While Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi reiterated BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the high-profile murder, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra criticised the chief minister for visiting Rourkela to avoid the Assembly proceedings alleging the probe was not moving in the right direction.

However, BJD member Sudhir Samal said it is unfortunate that Congress and BJP members are disrupting the proceedings instead of raising pertinent questions relating to their constituencies.

Stating that the people of Odisha will give a befitting reply to them, Samal said it seems the Opposition parties have lost patience and are trying to mislead people by presenting wrong facts.

