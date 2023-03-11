Thanks to rain, relief from heat likely in Odisha: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People can expect relief from the scorching heat over the next four days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as it predicted on Friday light rainfall at a few places in the state. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts on Saturday.

“A few places in the state received rainfall on Friday under influence of western disturbance. Isolated places will experience rainfall activity on Saturday too,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. While Daringbadi received 8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, Koraput recorded 4 mm precipitation during the period.

The rainfall activity and overcast weather condition brought down the mercury level in many parts of the state on the day. While Malkangiri remained the hottest at 37 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda recorded 36.6 degree, Boudh 36.5 degree and Sambalpur 36.2 degree. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 32.2 degree and 33.4 degree Celsius respectively during the period.“There will be no large change in day temperature in the state for four days. However, the mercury level is expected to gradually rise again after that,”said Das.

