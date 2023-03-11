Home States Odisha

Two held, hunt on for other accused of brutally attacking youth in Odisha

Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murderous attack on a 32-year-old youth at Bargarh government bus stand here.

11th March 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murderous attack on a 32-year-old youth at Bargarh government bus stand here. The accused were identified as Pramod Mallick and Bishnu Mahapatra. The duo was part of a group which attacked Jagannath Karna with sharp weapons on Thursday night, leaving him critically injured. The assailants also opened two rounds of fire during the incident.

Sources said Jagannath was sitting with his friend Laxman Sahu at the bus stand when a group of people armed with sticks and sharp weapons arrived at the spot.  They brutally attacked Jagannath and resorted to blank firing before fleeing. Jagannath sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the government hospital in Bargarh. He was later shifted to a private hospital. His condition is stable.

Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said around six to seven persons were involved in the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused. “Prima facie, it appears that past enmity was the reason behind the attack. We have seized two empty bullet cartridges from the crime scene. Further details will be revealed during the course of investigation,” he said. 

Jagannath’s friend Laxman also admitted that the attack was a fallout of past animosity. “We could identify some faces in the group which attacked Jagannath. We have had some disputes with them in the past,” he added. However, it is not yet clear if Jagannath sustained bullet injuries in the incident. His medical report is yet to be received by police. Sources said panic has gripped the local residents following the incident.

