50.7 per cent of differently-abled population in Odisha is literate: SSEPD Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The literacy rate of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the age group of 7 years and above in the state is as low as 50.7 per cent.As per the statistics furnished by Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) state minister Ashok Chandra Panda in the Assembly recently quoting the National Sample Survey report 583, Odisha has a literacy rate of 62.4 per cent among male and 37 per cent among female in the differently-abled category.   

The literacy rate among differently-abled above the age of 7 years in urban areas is 64. 2 per cent, while in rural areas it is a meagre 48.2 per cent.The rate of literacy among females is also extremely low both in rural and urban areas compared to males.Around 60.3 per cent differently-abled males in rural areas are literate. The figure, however, is just 33.9 per cent for the females in the rural areas.

Similarly, the literacy rate among differently-abled in urban areas is just 53.4 per cent for female compared to 74.5 per cent for male.This apart, less than 15 per cent differently-abled persons in the age group of 15 years and above, are having the highest level of completed education. The figure stands at 31.6 per cent for urban areas and just 10.5 per cent for the rural areas.

Just around 38.5 per cent males and 24.8 per cent females with disability have highest level of completed education in urban areas. The figure stands at just 13.6 per cent for males and 66.6 per cent for females in rural areas.

