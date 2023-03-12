59 H3N2 cases in 2 months, Odisha on alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha government on Saturday issued an alert over a possible surge of H3N2 influenza that is spreading in the country, the virus has been found to be circulating in the state for over two months.

As many as 59 cases of H3N2 influenza have already been detected in the state in the first two months of this year. “Of the 225 samples tested in January and February at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), 59 cases of H3N2 influenza have been detected in the state,” Health officials said.

Advising people to take precautionary measures to prevent influenza, adenovirus and Covid-19 following an advisory from the Centre, state Health secretary Shalini Pandit said district-level disease surveillance units are in readiness and constantly monitoring the situation. Labs have been kept ready to handle the surge, if the situation arises, she said.

Public health labs in 30 districts have been asked to continuously monitor the trend of ILI and SARI cases besides H1N1 and H3N2 surveillance, she added.Director (public health) Dr Niranjan Mishra said H3N2 virus is a subtype of influenza A virus and its symptoms are similar to Covid-19. People infected with the virus suffer from high fever, cough, headache, body-ache, sore throat and nasal congestion.

As there is no definite treatment for influenza, prevention is the only option. Though self-limiting, the virus may cause severe disease in young children and elderly people with comorbidities. People need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guideline as it covers everything that needs to remain protected from flu-like illness, he said.

“There is no reason to panic, but we need to remain alert. People can wear masks, use handkerchiefs while sneezing and avoid congregations. Those with ILI and SARI symptoms should get tested and remain isolated,” Mishra advised.

After two deaths were reported from Haryana and Karnataka, the Centre has urged states to intensify surveillance and make arrangements at hospitals and health centres to keep a check on rising cases.

Meanwhile, although no new Covid-19 cases have been detected in last two days, the state has 22 active cases. Sources said the state government will issue a detailed guideline with a set of dos and don’ts besides district-level measures to check respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses.

