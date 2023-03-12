Home States Odisha

5T secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian reviews projects in Sundargarh

Visiting Birmitrapur municipality, the 5T secretary discussed modalities and other aspects for setting up of the proposed smart park in the town.

ROURKELA: 5T secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian reviewed several development and welfare projects across Sundargarh district on Saturday.On first day of his tour to the district, Pandian visited Gurundia, Bonai and Koida blocks along with Birmitrapur municipality.

In Gurundia, he visited the SSD Girls’ High School, SSD Higher Secondary School and Panchayat Higher Secondary School and interacted with authorities and students on implementation of the 5T high school transformation initiative of the government. Pandian instructed district administration officials to ensure school transformation projects in the district are completed on time. The officials were also asked to prepare a master plan for development of high school hostel complexes.

The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Biju Setu at Tumkela. The project will benefit 40,000 people. He then visited the Baneswar temple at Bonai and after offering prayers asked the district administration officials to come up with a plan to develop the shrine.

Pandian further inspected the Mission Shakti cafe at Bonai and interacted with members of women self-help groups running it. The 5T secretary also visited the hockey training centre, Biju Park and Baidapali Government High School in the block. In Koida, Pandian visited the Gopabandhu High School.

Visiting Birmitrapur municipality, the 5T secretary discussed modalities and other aspects for setting up of the proposed smart park in the town.He visited the sites earmarked for the proposed Urban Area Water Body Rejuvenation Project and new bus stand in the town.He was accompanied by sports secretary R Vineel Krishna and Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali.

