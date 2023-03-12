Home States Odisha

Body of Berhampur University student found in hostel

The deceased, a first year student of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management department was found hanging in his room.

Berhampur University
By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed on Berhampur University (BU) campus following the recovery of the body of a student from new gents’ hostel on Saturday.The deceased, a first year student of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management department was found hanging in his room. On being informed, a team of Gopalpur police reached the campus and sent the body for postmortem. While the reason for the student’s death has not yet been ascertained, police is looking into various angles and trying to examine his mobile phone.Police is also questioning some of the deceased’s classmates to ascertain his mental state.

