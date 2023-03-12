Home States Odisha

Class X exam: Odisha Education Minister orders probe over viral audio-tape

In the viral audio, a guardian is allegedly heard asking a school teacher for favour of malpractice for a student in an examination centre.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday ordered a probe into a viral audio-tape purportedly featuring conversation between two persons, alleged to be a teacher and guardian of a student, trying to strike a deal for help during the ongoing HSC examination.

“I have asked the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president to conduct examination at the centre with a special squad and have also sought a report regarding the audio-tape within three days for necessary action at the department level,” Dash informed.

The guardian is heard asking for favour in the examination centre in Haripur panchayat of Nimapada area in Puri. In the viral audio, the guardian is allegedly heard asking the teacher for favour of malpractice for a student in an examination centre.Appropriate action will be taken once the veracity of the audio is established, the minister said.

Notably, the state government has already asked all district collectors to constitute separate squads and depute officials as observers and supervisors to keep a tab on examination centres across the state to ensure smooth conduct of the Class X board exams.

