Farmers’ body of Ganjam alleges discrepancies in paddy procurement

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha (RRM) on Saturday alleged priority was given to rich farmers during paddy procurement process in Ganjam district. Addressing mediapersons, RRM secretary Simanchal Nahak said while rich farmers sold 200-300 quintal paddy through multiple tokens issued to them, smaller ones could sell only 10 -15 quintal on single tokens. He alleged some some members of PACS and women self-help groups colluded with the officials concerned to facilitate select farmers in selling their produce. Thousands of small, marginal farmers and sharecroppers in the district failed to sell their paddy at mandis this year as their tokens have lapsed.

Nahak said such farmers were forced to resort to distress sale of their produce at prices much less than the MSP fixed by the state government. The mahasabha had brought the matter to the notice of collector and the chief minister but no steps were taken to procure paddy from farmers who could not participate in the procurement process which will end on March 31. Urging the government to extend the procurement date, Nahak said it will benefit 13,000 farmers who are waiting for their turn to sell their produce in mandis. The mahasabha had submitted a memorandum to joint secretary to chief minister, Shubhranshu Mishra during his visit to Berhampur last week. The mahasabha urged the government to renew the lapsed tokens of farmers.

