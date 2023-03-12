Home States Odisha

Girl alleges rape by gym fitness trainer

A 25-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a fitness trainer inside a gym at CDA-sector-9 within Markat Nagar police limits.

Published: 12th March 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 25-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a fitness trainer inside a gym at CDA-sector-9 within Markat Nagar police limits.According to the FIR filed by the girl, the accused Chinmay Swain who is also the owner of the gym had offered some energy drink to her, after which she became unconscious.Taking advantage of the situation, Swain allegedly raped her. After she regained sense, the accused requested her not to disclose the matter to anyone while assuring to marry her.

However, instead of marrying her, Swain allegedly continued to keep physical relation with her and even started blackmailing her. The girl has lodged a complaint against him.  Basing on the FIR, a case has been registered and investigation is on, said Markat Nagar police station IIC Beauty Mohanty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp