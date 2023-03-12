Girl alleges rape by gym fitness trainer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 25-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a fitness trainer inside a gym at CDA-sector-9 within Markat Nagar police limits.According to the FIR filed by the girl, the accused Chinmay Swain who is also the owner of the gym had offered some energy drink to her, after which she became unconscious.Taking advantage of the situation, Swain allegedly raped her. After she regained sense, the accused requested her not to disclose the matter to anyone while assuring to marry her.

However, instead of marrying her, Swain allegedly continued to keep physical relation with her and even started blackmailing her. The girl has lodged a complaint against him. Basing on the FIR, a case has been registered and investigation is on, said Markat Nagar police station IIC Beauty Mohanty.

