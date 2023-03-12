Home States Odisha

NGT reopens contentious Bijuli Bandh project case

The NGT had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the matter amid allegations of damage to Bijuli Bandh reservoir and encroachment on its connected wetland.

Published: 12th March 2023 10:47 AM

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: More trouble seems to be brewing for Sundargarh district administration with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reopening the case of the controversial Bijuli Bandh project for fresh hearing.The NGT had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the matter amid allegations of damage to Bijuli Bandh reservoir and encroachment on its connected wetland after the British-era water body was taken up for renovation and beautification.

After the new claims emerged, a two-member NGT bench on February 24 restored the original case for fresh hearing impleading Sri Aurobindo Integral Education & Research Centre (SAIE&RC) as respondent no 7. The bench also asked the committee constituted by the administration to re-examine encroachment issue, while the collector of Sundargarh was instructed to file an affidavit of compliance over its recommendations by May 31.

Earlier, on the basis of submission by the administration that the SAIE&RC had encroached upon 0.615 acre of Bijuli Bandh, the NGT in its orders on April 8 and October 19, 2022 had directed the Sundargarh collector to remove the encroachments and recover environment compensation of around `39.38 lakh from SAIE&RC.  

Sources said subsequently the administration had demolished the boundary wall of SAIE&RC but remained mum on recovery of compensation. After being nudged by the tribunal, SAIE&RC moved the NGT citing it was not given a chance to defend itself and refuted the submissions of the administration regarding encroachment of Bijuli Bandh area and discharge of drain/sewerage water to the water body.  

Earlier, the NGT had registered a suo motu case amid allegation that portion of the wetland was encroached upon by the official quarters of senior government officers, Sundargarh municipality, a community centre and a Nari Kalyan Kendra among others. Meanwhile, social activist Himanshu Sarangi claimed affidavits submitted by the district administration and the SAIE&RC before the NGT appear to be doubtful.

He said the actual extent of damage to the water body and its wetland could only be known after a credible inquiry is conducted into the issue either by the Crime Branch or CBI.

