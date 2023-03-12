Odisha govt sets June deadline to complete household electrification

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has provided Rs 415 crore to four power distribution companies for electrification of households in rural areas not covered under Saubhagya scheme.Responding to a query from BJD MLA Saluga Pradhan, Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb informed the Assembly that as per National Family Health Survey (2019-21) 97 per cent of households of the state have been electrified. The remaining three per cent households will be covered under Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana (BGJY).

The power distribution companies have been instructed to complete the household electrification by June 2023.Of the 96,21,296 households of the state, 72,19,409 households were electrified before launch of the centrally sponsored Saubhagya scheme. Electrification of the remaining households were completed before January 2019. After a special drive, an additional 50,557 households were identified and electrification was completed by March 2019.

In order to ensure “electricity to all”, the state government launched its flagship scheme Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana in 2007-08 for electrification of habitations having less than 100 population including BPL households in those habitations which are not covered under the erstwhile Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutkaran Yojana (RGGVY).Initially there was a target to cover 10,000 habitations under the scheme, which have already been achieved.

Similarly, the state government launched Biju Saharanchala Vidyutikarana Yojana (BSVY) during 2010-11 for providing access to people living in un-electrified areas of urban local bodies. Under the scheme un-electrified habitations with population of less than hundred along with BPL household electrification and system improvement were taken up. Five municipal corporations, 45 municipalities and 61 NACs of the state have been covered under the scheme.

