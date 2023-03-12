Odisha youth held for kidnapping, raping minor

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl at Jenapur in Jajpur district.The accused was identified as Sagar Gagarai of Kendugadia village in Bayree panchayat. The police also rescued the 17-year-old victim two-and-a-half months after she was allegedly kidnapped by Sagar from Jenapur. As per a complaint filed by the victim’s father, his daughter was kidnapped from outside his house in Jenapur on December 24 last year. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

Acting on a tip-off that Sagar had returned to his native village along with the victim, a team of Jenapur police raided the former’s house and rescued the girl.Sagar who was arrested during the raid was brought to the police station along with the victim. During interrogation, Sagar confessed to have committed the crime.“The accused was arrested under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act,” said Jenapur IIC Umakanta Nayak.

