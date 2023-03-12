Home States Odisha

Passengers suffer as Berhampur station lacks basic amenities

In the absence of dedicated parking space, two-wheeler riders who used the lot regularly are unsure of where to park their vehicles.

Published: 12th March 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur railway station.(File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur railway station is vital for south Odisha as it is used by residents of not only Ganjam but also Gajapati, Kandhamal and other districts in the region. However, the station lacks basic facilities for passengers.

Over 7,000 people board long-route trains from the station while around 1,500 use it daily to travel to Chhatrapur, Balugaon, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. Even as the railways earn revenue of around `17 lakh daily from the station, it does not even have facilities like restrooms in all its platforms.

Sources said restroom is available only on platform no 1 while the rest three do not have the facility. The station does not also have a rest shed as a result of which passengers are forced to wait for their trains near the congested ticket counter or under open sky.

A project to renovate the station was taken up in 2021 but the work is moving at snail’s pace. As per the plan, a parking space and other offices of railways were to be constructed on around 20 acre land in front of the station. While the projects are yet to be completed, the lease for parking at the station, given out to three agencies, expired on March 3 this year.

In the absence of dedicated parking space, two-wheeler riders who used the lot regularly are unsure of where to park their vehicles.Two-wheeler theft is rampant at the railway station. In such situation parking at open space is unsafe, rued Bhagaban Panda, who works at the AG office in Bhubaneswar. Like Panda, Maguni Behera, a staff of collectorate at Ganjam uses the station daily to commute to his workplace.

Station consultative committee member and senior advocate Sanjit Panigrahy, in a meeting to look into issues at the station on Saturday, demanded basic amenities at the station. Panigrahy urged assistant commercial manager of Khurda division GR Nayak and other railway officials to make the lifts and fans at the station functional at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur railway station
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp